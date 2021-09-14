Bahrain’s March 14 Alliance: Regime’s Normalization with ‘Israel’ Major Treachery
Aradi noted that the Arab regimes, which normalized ties with ‘Israel’, aimed at relating its destiny to that of the occupation entity, warning against the security danger normalization poses to the Bahrainis.
Aradi also confirmed that all the Arab people support occupied Palestine and view the normalization deal with ‘Israel’ as a major treachery.
On September 11, 2020, the former US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between Bahrain’s official regime and the Israeli entity to establish full diplomatic relations between them.