Bahrain’s March 14 Alliance: Regime’s Normalization with ‘Israel’ Major Treachery

Islam Times - The director of Bahrain’s March 14 Alliance, Ebrahim Aradi, described the normalization deal between Al-Manama regime and the Zionist enemy as a mere treachery, voicing the popular support to the occupied Palestine.

Aradi also confirmed that all the Arab people support occupied Palestine and view the normalization deal with ‘Israel’ as a major treachery.

On September 11, 2020, the former US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between Bahrain’s official regime and the Israeli entity to establish full diplomatic relations between them.

Aradi noted that the Arab regimes, which normalized ties with ‘Israel’, aimed at relating its destiny to that of the occupation entity, warning against the security danger normalization poses to the Bahrainis.