Wednesday 15 September 2021 - 03:36

Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Attack Marin, Sadaa and Taiz

Story Code : 953898
Yemenis Al-Masira reported Wednesday night that Saudi fighter jets targeted the Sarwah 16 times, the Madghal and Majzar region in Marib province seven times, the Kataf area in Saada province six times and the Taiz airport four times.

.No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Also, a Yemeni citizen was killed and two others were wounded in an artillery attack by the Saudi coalition on Tuesday in the Al-Raqo and Al-Sheikh districts of the northern Yemeni city of Manaba

The Saudi coalition has continuously bombed residential areas in various Yemeni provinces in recent days.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.

The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.

The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.
