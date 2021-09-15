0
Wednesday 15 September 2021 - 03:38

US Fighter Jets Attack Iraqi-Syrian Border

Story Code : 953899
US Fighter Jets Attack Iraqi-Syrian Border
The Iraqi Sabrin news channel reported that US F-15 fighter jets targeted Iraqi units guarding the country's border with Syria.

According to the Saberin news channel, the airstrike destroyed two vehicles of the Iraqi People's Mobilization Organization (Hashd al-Shabi) but did not cause any casualties.

The United States and the Zionist regime have repeatedly targeted the positions of resistance groups, including the Iraqi popular mobilization forces in various parts of Iraq and Syria.

The United States and the Zionist regime have stepped up efforts to intensify pressure after the resistance forces succeeded in countering terrorist groups in the region.

The Iraqi People's Mobilization Organization, as a key member of the Resistance Front, has a key role to play in countering US-Zionist conspiracies and actions in the region.

The Iraqi PMU was established in 2014 by the fatwa of Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the supreme authority of the Iraqi Shiites after the ISIS terrorist group occupied some regions and cities of Iraq; Meanwhile, in 2016 with the consent of the Iraqi parliament, the Iraqi PMU was placed under the command of the country's Armed Forces.
Related Stories
8 Dead, 19 Hurt in Blast in Syrian Border Town
Islam Times - A bomb that exploded Sunday morning in a vegetable market in a north Syrian border town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed eight and wounding 19, the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
12 September 2021
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
12 September 2021
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
11 September 2021
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021