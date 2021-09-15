0
Wednesday 15 September 2021 - 03:50

Taliban Reject Rumors about Co-Founder’s Death in Armed Clashes

Story Code : 953902
Taliban Reject Rumors about Co-Founder’s Death in Armed Clashes
Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, announced in a tweet on Tuesday that Baradar had issued a voice message rejecting claims he had been killed or injured in a shootout with rivals.

“Mullah Baradar, deputy PM, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in a voice message rejected all those claims that he was injured or killed in a clash. He says it is lies and totally baseless,” Shaheen wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

The Taliban also released video footage purportedly showing Baradar at meetings in the southern city of Kandahar.

The senior Taliban leader rejected on Monday the rumors of his demise that had gone viral on social media, saying in an audio statement that he was alive and well.

Baradar blamed "fake propaganda" for the death rumors claiming that he had been mortally wounded in a shootout between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.

"There had been news in the media about my death," Baradar said in the clip. "Over the past few nights I have been away on trips. Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine, all my brothers and friends."

The Taliban co-founder added, "Media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, reject bravely all those lies, and I 100 percent confirm to you there is no issue and we have no problem."

There have been rumors in recent days that Baradar’s supporters clashed with loyalists of Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, with the group denying speculations over internal divisions.

Baradar, who was last week appointed as Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister and a number two to Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund in the Taliban transitional government, has been absent from public view, leading some Afghans to question whether the senior leader was alive.

The Taliban’s leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, has also not been seen in public since the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15, although he issued a public statement when the new government was formed last week.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
12 September 2021
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
12 September 2021
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
11 September 2021
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021