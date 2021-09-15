0
Wednesday 15 September 2021 - 13:49

Venezuelan Prosecutors Launch Asset Misappropriation Case against Guaido

Story Code : 954000
Venezuelan Prosecutors Launch Asset Misappropriation Case against Guaido
According to the official, the opposition leader is suspected of "power abuse, high treason and criminal conspiracy," as well as "misappropriating assets and participating in a criminal group," TASS reported.

Venezuela’s opposition-controlled unicameral parliament, the National Assembly, set up an interim board of directors for Pequiven and its subsidiary Monomeros in March 2019.

Earlier this year, Venezuelan prosecutors launched several cases against senior opposition members, including Guaido. Among other things, he is accused of embezzling state funds, allocated for anti-coronavirus measures.

Venezuela held parliamentary elections on December 6, 2020, in which citizens elected 277 members of the National Assembly. The pro-government Great Patriotic Pole emerged victorious in the vote. Most opponents of the current government led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who enjoyed the majority in the previous convocation of the legislature, refused to participate in the elections or recognize the results.

In July 2021, the new parliament voted to annul agreements approved by the legislature between January 6, 2016, and January 4, 2021. Former Vice President Jorge Rodriguez, who was elected chairman of the National Assembly, said measures approved by the previous convocation of the parliament were aimed at plundering the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
14 September 2021
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021