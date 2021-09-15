0
Wednesday 15 September 2021 - 20:50

Intelligence Forces Bust Terrorist Team in Iran

Story Code : 954064
In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry said a terrorist team affiliated with the intelligence services of hostile countries has been detected and smashed in Iran.

The doomed team had plans to take terrorist actions against a number of the sensitive and vital centers of Iran, but was disbanded after the Intelligence Ministry’s operation, it added.

The ministry said it will give more details in future.

In July, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry smashed a team of spies with links with with the Zionist regime’s Mossad spy agency that had transferred a large arms cache to the country with the purpose of provoking armed riots and carrying out terror attacks.
