China, S. Korea Hold Talks to Deepen 'Sense of Community'

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Minister on Wednesday called on South Korea to work together to strengthen a shared 'sense of community' in the face of a 'major shift' in the international landscape, calling the two countries 'partners that can't part ways'.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during his talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-Yong, as the United States seeks to reinforce its regional alliances to counter China's growing assertiveness following its exit from Afghanistan, Yonhap News Agency reported."China and South Korea are close neighbors that cannot relocate themselves and partners that can't part ways with each other," he said in his opening remarks.Wang added the two countries have to realize "better, swift, stable, full-fledged and steady" development of bilateral relations by further strengthening the sense of community, expanding common interests, and finding the potential for cooperation.Noting progress in bilateral relations in trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges since the establishment of bilateral ties in 1992, Wang said the two countries have played a role as a "guardian of peace and stability and facilitator for development and prosperity."The meeting also followed renewed military tensions caused by the North's weekend test-firings of a new type of long-range cruise missile and signs of the country resuming the operation of a plutonium-producing nuclear reactor at its mainstay Yongbyon complex.Calling China a core partner for the shared goal of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, Chung voiced the expectation that Beijing will continue to support Seoul's peace initiative.Chung also expressed hope that China can successfully host next year's Beijing Winter Olympics.During Wednesday's talks, Chung and Wang were expected to exchange views on the North's recent provocative moves and discuss efforts to advance the South's drive for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Wang could use the meeting to seek South Korea's support on a range of sensitive geopolitical issues, as the US seeks to rally its allies behind its opposition to China's policies on Hong Kong, the western Xinjiang region, and the East and South China seas.Later in the day, Wang plans to pay a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in.After a luncheon with Chung, Wang is set to leave Korea later in the day.Chung and Wang last held their face-to-face talks in the Chinese city of Xiamen in April. Wang last visited Seoul in November last year.