0
Thursday 16 September 2021 - 05:53

Iran's UN Envoy: Syria's Oil, Wealth Plunder Must Be Stopped

Story Code : 954095
Iran
Zahra Ershadi, Iran's ambassador and deputy representative to the United Nations, stressed at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday evening local time that efforts on rapid recovery and reconstruction plans should be increased and accelerated.

"Unilateral sanctions, which have a devastating role in aggravating the humanitarian situation, must be lifted immediately and completely. The plunder of Syria's oil and wealth must stop. Water should not be used as a weapon, and the return of refugees and displaced persons should be facilitated," she added.

Zahra Ershadi stated that the Syrian people have been suffering for more than ten years, adding: "The international community has a serious political and moral responsibility to address this dire situation."

She added: "The end of the conflict, the complete withdrawal of all uninvited foreign forces, the defeat of terrorists and the guarantee of territorial integrity, unity and political independence are the final solution to resolve the Syrian crisis."

Ershadi concluded by emphasizing that Iran will continue to help the Syrian people and government overcome the challenges they face.
Related Stories
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
Islam Times - Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations said that the US forces are looting Syria's oil and wealth as they continue the occupation ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
14 September 2021
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021