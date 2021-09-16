Iran's UN Envoy: Syria's Oil, Wealth Plunder Must Be Stopped

Islam Times - Iran's ambassador and deputy representative to the United Nations stressed the immediate and complete lifting of sanctions against Syria, saying that the Middle Eastern country's oil and wealth looting must be stopped.

Zahra Ershadi, Iran's ambassador and deputy representative to the United Nations, stressed at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday evening local time that efforts on rapid recovery and reconstruction plans should be increased and accelerated."Unilateral sanctions, which have a devastating role in aggravating the humanitarian situation, must be lifted immediately and completely. The plunder of Syria's oil and wealth must stop. Water should not be used as a weapon, and the return of refugees and displaced persons should be facilitated," she added.Zahra Ershadi stated that the Syrian people have been suffering for more than ten years, adding: "The international community has a serious political and moral responsibility to address this dire situation."She added: "The end of the conflict, the complete withdrawal of all uninvited foreign forces, the defeat of terrorists and the guarantee of territorial integrity, unity and political independence are the final solution to resolve the Syrian crisis."Ershadi concluded by emphasizing that Iran will continue to help the Syrian people and government overcome the challenges they face.