0
Thursday 16 September 2021 - 13:26

‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears

Story Code : 954171
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
The ‘Israeli’ regime’s retired navy commander Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit stopped short of confirming a series of attacks and mishaps on Iranian ships that have been attributed to the Zionist regime. Sharvit described Iranian activities on the high seas as a top ‘Israeli’ source of fear and said the navy is able to strike wherever necessary to protect the occupation regime’s economic and security interests.

The ‘Israeli’ navy has an overwhelming advantage over its enemies in the region, it nonetheless faces an array of ‘threats.’ They include Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, in addition to the ‘challenges’ posed by the Iranian Army’s activity across the region.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s biggest concern, by far, is Iran. The occupation entity claims that the Islamic Republic is trying to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Iran denies as this is forbidden by religion.

In recent years, the Tel Aviv regime has killed Iranian nuclear scientists, and carried out mysterious explosions at Iranian nuclear facilities.

Sharvit, although didn’t discuss specific claimed 'attacks,' said ‘Israeli’ naval activity in the Red Sea has grown "exponentially" over the past three years.

"We have increased our presence in the Red Sea most significantly," Sharvit said. "We are operating there continuously with main ships, that is to say missile frigates and submarines. What in the past was for relatively short periods of time is now done continuously."
Related Stories
Islamic Jihad: Crossing of Hezbollah Drones into Palestine’s Airspace to Monitor Israeli Military Activities Is a Major Military Achievement
Islam Times - The spokesman of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement,...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
16 September 2021
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
15 September 2021
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
14 September 2021
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021