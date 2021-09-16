0
Thursday 16 September 2021 - 13:39

China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact

Story Code : 954175
The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows, Reuters reported.

Asked to comment, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said countries "should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties. In particular, they should shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."
