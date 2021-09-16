0
Thursday 16 September 2021 - 23:20

Iran Amb. to IAEA: World Turning Blind Eye to “Israel’s” Nuke Activities for Over 5 Decades

Story Code : 954246
Iran Amb. to IAEA: World Turning Blind Eye to “Israel’s” Nuke Activities for Over 5 Decades
Kazem Gharibabdi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, made the remarks on Wednesday in an address to the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

“The international community and the IAEA have been blind over the [‘Israeli’] regime’s nuclear activities for over five decades, having no supervision over them,” Gharibabadi said.

The senior Iranian diplomat made the comments in response to allegations by the “Israeli” entity’s ambassador to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, that the IAEA has been blind about Iran’s nuclear activities during the past seven months.

That the accusation is made by the representative of a regime that is not a member of any international treaties on disarmament and non-proliferation is quite ridiculous, Gharibabadi said.

Back in February, in view of non-compliance by other signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran moved to stop its voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol that allowed the IAEA to carry out short-notice inspections in Iran. However, the IAEA is conducting inspections within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement between Tehran and the agency in the usual manner.

The decision was made in accordance with a December 2020 law passed by the Iranian parliament – dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions – that prompted the Iranian administration to restrict the IAEA’s inspections beyond the Safeguard Agreement and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program.

Later in February, Iran and the IAEA reached a technical understanding under which Tehran agreed to keep the camera recordings from its nuclear sites for three months as a goodwill gesture in support of diplomacy.

Addressing the board of governors, Gharibabadi emphasized that any accusation that Iran has blocked the IAEA’s access to monitor its nuclear activities is an attempt to deceive public opinion.

The “Israeli” regime, which has refused to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities or sign the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons. The regime is estimated to have 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.
Related Stories
World turning blind eye to Israel’s siege on Gaza: Analyst
Islam Times - The Israeli Navy’s Saturday attack on the Gaza-bound ship carrying medicines and humanitarian aid, Estelle, was not the first and is not going to be the last of its kind.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
16 September 2021
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
15 September 2021
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
14 September 2021
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021