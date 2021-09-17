0
Friday 17 September 2021 - 01:16

Russia Completes Tests of S-500 Air Defense System, Starts Supplying Equipment to Forces

Story Code : 954266
Russia Completes Tests of S-500 Air Defense System, Starts Supplying Equipment to Forces
Russia's RIA Novosti news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Thursday that the tests of the new S-500 Prometheus surface-to-air missile system had been completed and its first batches were beginning to be incorporated into the national armed forces.

“The state tests have just finished and the first deliveries of this system have already begun,” Borisov was quoted as saying when asked at a press conference.

Borisov said the S-500, manufactured by the Almaz-Antey VKO, is designed to “defeat all available and prospective aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy in the entire range of altitudes and speeds.”

The S-500 has also been described as a space defense system and can intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.

Russia says the antiaircraft missile system, which is expected to have a maximum firing range of 600 kilometers, is the most advanced anti-missile system in the world and is capable of countering attacks from space.

The commander of the Russian Aerospace Force, Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, last year described the S-500 as “the first generation of space defense systems.”

“The characteristics projected in the S-500 air defense system allow destroying, in addition to aerodynamic and ballistic targets, hypersonic weapons of all modalities, even in close space,” Surovikin said.

Russia’s TASS news agency said the system would be able to detect, track and destroy up to ten ballistic supersonic targets simultaneously that fly at speeds of up to seven kilometers per second, in addition to being able to destroy hypersonic missile warheads.

TASS said the S-500’s features significantly outperform the S-400 Triumf and its American competitor, the Patriot Advanced Capability 3.

Russia started testing the system last year and the military has said that the first batch would be deployed around the city of Moscow.

Capable of engaging targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers, the missile system can destroy aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.
Related Stories
Serial Production of Missiles for S-500 Air Defense Systems Begins in Russia: Source
Islam Times - Enterprises of Russia’s Almaz-Antey Concern have launched serial production of missiles for the S-500 Prometey air defense systems ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
16 September 2021
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
15 September 2021
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
14 September 2021
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021