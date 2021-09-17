0
Friday 17 September 2021 - 22:35

Lawyers, Activists Petition AU to Overturn “Israel” Membership

Story Code : 954389
Lawyers, Activists Petition AU to Overturn “Israel” Membership
“This complaint is brought against the decision of the African Union taken at the end of July 2021 granting observer status to ‘Israel’,” read a 200-page document petitioning the AU’s decision.

“The human rights violations committed by ‘Israel’ are contrary to the spirit and purport of the Charter of the African Union, particularly relating to issues of self-determination and decolonization as ‘Israel’ continues to illegally occupy Palestine in violation of its international obligations and multiple UN resolutions,” the document noted.

The Southern African Development Community [SADC], a block of 16 countries, has already condemned the African Union Commission’s decision to grant the entity observer status at the regional organization.

Iqbal Jassat, an executive member of the Johannesburg-based think tank Media Review Network [MRN], which is the second complainant in the matter, also said they were collaborating with US attorney Stanley Cohen together with South African lawyers Nadeem Mahomed and Shabnam Mayet to have the AU reverse its decision.

He said they want the AU to overturn the decision based on the ground of “war crimes, crimes against humanity and apartheid,” including declarations from victims of the most recent attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip by the entity.

“Whilst we do not seek justice from the African Union on the issue of war crimes against Palestine by ‘Israel’, we seek that ‘Israel’ not be permitted to enjoy freedoms given to it by the African Union in granting it observer status,” the statement said.

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance [PSA], a Johannesburg-based voluntary body advocating for Palestinian freedom, has registered the first complaint in the matter.

“We, as South Africans living in a member state of the AU, deem it our duty to combat and object to the African Union's decision in granting 'Israel' observer status,” Naazim Adam of the PSA said.

Last month, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra chastised the chairman of the African Union [AU] Commission for defending his decision to grant the entity observer status at the African bloc, saying insistence on the measure will eventually result in the breakup of the regional organization.

On July 22, the “Israeli” entity attained observer status at the AU after nearly 20 years of lobbying.

The entity had previously held observer status in the predecessor Organization of African Unity until 2002, when the organization was disbanded and replaced by the AU.

Pro-Palestine language is typically featured in statements delivered at the AU’s annual summits.

Palestine already has observer status at the African Union.
Related Stories
Israel claims credit for blocking Palestinian membership to INTERPOL
Islam Times - Israeli authorities blocked on Tuesday efforts by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to obtain full membership in international police ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
17 September 2021
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
17 September 2021
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
16 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
16 September 2021
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
15 September 2021
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021