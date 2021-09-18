0
Saturday 18 September 2021 - 00:25

No Plans for U.S., Iran to Meet in NY: U.S. Envoy

"We have been engaged with the Iranians in Vienna, and those discussions will continue," Thomas-Greenfield, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Tehran has said its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes only.

"We have not made any direct plans for bilateral meetings while they are here, but that doesn't mean that we don't see value in having discussions with the Iranians because we do want to move forward on issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," she said.
