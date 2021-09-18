0
Saturday 18 September 2021 - 02:19

Sabra and Shatila Massacre Will Keep Haunting Zionist Criminals, Says Hamas

Story Code : 954405
Sabra and Shatila Massacre Will Keep Haunting Zionist Criminals, Says Hamas
Marking the 39th anniversary of the massacre, the resistance movement said in a statement that “the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people will continue to haunt the Zionist perpetrators and all those who colluded with them."

"Massacres won’t break the Palestinian people’s steadfastness," Hamas said, adding that the Palestinian people will never forget their martyrs and will exert all efforts to prosecute those who committed massacres against them.

It is time, the statement said, to end the Israeli culture of impunity that permitted the Sabra and Shatila massacre to happen nearly four decades ago.

"The Zionist entity is a criminal entity that is not interested in peace and that the so-called negotiations with it would not lead to any tangible results."  

On September 16, 1982, following the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, Phalangist militias stormed the refugee camps in west Beirut and began a massacre of mostly Palestinian civilians.   

Around 3500 people, including many women and children, were brutally murdered in a depraved three-day killing spree by Christian Phalangist militias, with the cooperation of Israeli forces.

The Israelis fired flares throughout the night to light up the killing field – thus allowing the militias to see their way through the narrow alleys of the camps.  

After the Phalangists had finished their orgy of killing, the bodies of dead children littered the streets like discarded dolls, with bullet holes in the back of their heads.

As the bloodbath concluded, the regime of Israel supplied bulldozers to dig mass graves. In 1983, Israel’s investigative Kahan Commission found that Ariel Sharon, the then Israeli minister of war affairs, bore “personal responsibility” for the slaughter.
Related Stories
’Israel’ Confirms 3 Settlers Found Dead, Says Hamas Responsible
Islam Times - Israel' on Monday confirmed finding the bodies of three settlers who disappeared in the southern West Bank on June 12, blaming Hamas ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
17 September 2021
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
17 September 2021
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
16 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
16 September 2021
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
15 September 2021
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021