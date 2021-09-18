0
Saturday 18 September 2021 - 07:34

US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions

Story Code : 954448
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) for the first time, just hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday. 

Washington condemned the North Korean test as a threat to its neighbors, saying it was "in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.” However, it did not mention anything about Seoul’s test.

On Friday, the North’s official KCNA media outlet condemned the US for having a "double-dealing attitude" by "keeping mum” about South Korea's missile launch, and held Washington’s duplicity responsible for stalled nuclear talks.

The KCNA commentary, attributed to international affairs analyst Kim Myong-chol, said Washington's "double-dealing act" is a "stumbling block in the way of solving the Korean peninsula issue and a catalyst straining the tension."

It further noted that the United States had "stirred up a terrific furore" by presenting North Korea's actions as "threats to international peace and security".

The article also pointed out that Washington is to blame for the stand-off preventing the restart of talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in return for sanctions relief.

"Even though contacts and dialogues are undertaken now, it is certain that the US would raise the double-dealing yardstick by which it would call our acts for self-defense 'threats' to the world peace and its allies," Kim said.

He also stressed that "the word denuclearization can never be put on the table" unless Washington drops its "hostile policy" against the North.

Friday’s development comes as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also lashed out at South Korea for criticizing the North's "routine defensive measures" while developing its own missiles.

South Korea, which has been advancing its military power including its missile capabilities, has now become the world's seventh country to have developed SLBM technology.

The North has also unveiled a series of new SLBMs in recent years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
17 September 2021
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
17 September 2021
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
16 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
To A Wider Prison: Bahraini Regime Conditionally Releases Some Political Prisoners
16 September 2021
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
15 September 2021
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021