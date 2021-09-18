0
Saturday 18 September 2021 - 14:10

Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain

Lapid announced the visit in a conference call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and diplomates from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, states that signed US-brokered agreements to normalize relations with the “Israeli” entity last year.

The officials marked the first anniversary of the so-called “Abraham Accords”, which have led to the opening of embassies, the launch of direct flights and a raft of agreements to boost economic ties. They expressed hope that the new relationships would be deepened and that other nations would follow suit.

"This ‘Abraham Accords’ club is open to new members," Lapid said, before announcing that he plans to visit Bahrain by the end of the month.

The “Israeli” entity’s top diplomat had already visited the UAE in June and Morocco last month.
