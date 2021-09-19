0
Sunday 19 September 2021 - 00:00

Tunisians Protest Against Qais Saeed

Story Code : 954580
Tunisians Protest Against Qais Saeed
Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Tunis on Saturday to protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers in July, which triggered a constitutional crisis and prompted accusations of a coup.

Several activists, politicians and human rights defenders took part in the protest, which took place in front of the Municipal Theater in Habib Bourguiba Avenue in central Tunis.

On July 25, Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority. While he insists that his exceptional measures are meant to "save" the country, his critics accuse him of orchestrating a coup.

“No to coup against state institutions", “No to retracting from legitimacy” and “The power belongs to the people" were among banners waved by the demonstrators during Saturday’s protest.

The Tunisian president also waived the immunity of members of parliament and took over the executive power until the new government is formed, which opponents have described as a coup against the government.

Tunisia has had a mixed parliamentary and presidential political system since the 2011 revolution, and this has exacerbated differences between the two pyramids of power over legal powers.
