Saudi Coalition Launches Artillery Attack on Yemen's Saada

Islam Times - The Saudi coalition again targeted the northern Yemeni province of Saada on Saturday night.

Al-Masira Yemen reported that the artillery of the Saudi coalition targeted the residential area of Al-Raqo in Saada Governorate.According to Al-Masira, four Yemeni civilians were injured in the attack.In recent weeks, the Saudi aggression coalition has repeatedly targeted residential areas in various Yemeni provinces.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.