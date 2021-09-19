More Than $356 M. Commodities Traded at IME

Islam Times - Within the week ending on the 17th of September 2021, Iran mercantile exchange (IME) witnessed a trade of 1,865,000 tonnes of commodities with a total trading value of more than $356 million on its spot market.

According to IME official website, 1,372,000 tonnes of commodities were sold on the IME's metals and minerals trading floor valued at more than $142 million.Commodities sold on this floor included 1,023,000 tonnes of cement, 65,412 tonnes of steel, 6,520 tonnes of copper, 4,225 tonnes of aluminum, 180 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, 21 tonnes of precious metals concentrate, 14,500 tonnes of zinc dust, 2 kg of gold bars, 12,000 tonnes of sponge iron and 250,000 tonnes of iron ore.Furthermore, the exchange saw domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor trade of 486,000 tonnes of commodities worth more than $210 million.On this floor, customers purchased 246,000 tonnes of vacuum bottom, 55,899 tonnes of bitumen, 73,123 tonnes of polymeric products, 36,205 tonnes of chemicals, 85,000 tonnes of lube cut, 3,311 tonnes of base oil, and 6,520 tonnes of sulfur.There were also 6,071 tonnes of commodities traded on the IME's side market.