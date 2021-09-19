Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Story Code : 954638
The Israeli Army radio reported, at dawn Sunday, the start of preparations for the possibility of launching rockets from the Gaza Strip after the completion of the arrest operations for the six prisoners who escaped from prison.
The radio reported that “the Iron Dome batteries in the Gaza envelope are on alert”.
The Israeli Army had previously confirmed that it had arrested the last two Palestinian prisoners out of the 6 who escaped from Gilboa prison, namely Ayham Kammji and Munadil Nafeat, as a result of a security operation in the city of Jenin.