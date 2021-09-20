0
Monday 20 September 2021 - 08:11

Netanyahu Mocks Biden’s Nap During Talks Zionist PM

Earlier, a video, showing US President Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during a meeting with Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, went viral on Twitter, although many later claimed that the footage was “misleading.”

The former Zionist prime minister and now leader of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, used a Facebook live session to mock a possible nap by US President Joe Biden during a meeting, Sputnik reported.

When asked whether he was aware of the meeting of the current Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Biden in Washington in August, Netanyahu responded affirmatively and nodded, in an apparent attempt to depict the

American leader momentarily falling asleep at the meeting.

“His criticism," the Likud statement claims, "was directed only at Naftali Bennett who spoke at length about nothing during his visit to the White House.”

Video of the meeting, described by many news outlets as “misleading,” depicted the two leaders in armchairs, with Biden in a face mask. The US president stayed almost motionless for some time while his counterpart described “another chapter in the beautiful story of the friendship between our two nations”.
