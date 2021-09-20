0
Monday 20 September 2021 - 15:22

Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre

Story Code : 954828
Sheikh Zakzaky seized the opportunity during the meeting with the invited guests to condole with them over the losses of their loved ones. He urged them to always remember the persecution and hardships meted out to Imam Hussein [AS] when the dreaded army of Yazid besieged and massacre them.

He mentioned to his visitors that no sacrifice is too high when it comes to the path of Allah.

Sheikh Zakzaky also apologized for having to invite some of them, instead of him to go to their houses and condole with them. “Due to the injuries we sustained during the military attack on us, we still carry bullet fragments in our bodies, and there is no way we can meet up with all the victims and the survivors of the brutal military onslaught against us in December 2015,” he added.

For his part, Dr. Isa Waziri Gwantu, who lost four of his children during the Zaria massacre, expressed in a speech gratitude to the Sheikh for inviting the families to meet him in such a difficult circumstance and reiterated their resolve to never abandon the right path being championed by the Sheikh.

Additionally, Hajiya Jummai Karofi, who also lost five of her children to the military attack on the Islamic movement in Zaria, said that she would like the killers of members of their families to know that what they did to them would never scare them away from Sheikh Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. “In fact we are ready to pay the ultimate sacrifice themselves in defense of Islam.”

Sheikh Zakzaky finally prayed to Almighty Allah to give the families of the martyrs the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses they suffered at the hands of the military.

He prayed that Allah accepts the martyrdom of those killed by the military.
