Eight Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Russian University

Islam Times - Eight people were confirmed dead, with six injured, after a shooting on the campus of a university in the Russian city of Perm.

Police have apprehended the perpetrator. Terrified students were filmed escaping through windows.The incident happened, on Monday morning, at Perm State University, one of the oldest universities in the Urals region, close to where Europe and Asia meet. The school’s social media alerted everyone who was on campus to leave if possible, or lock themselves inside a room.The crisis ended with the perpetrator apprehended, the university and the police reported. According to some media, he was injured by the police.Law enforcement officials said the shooter is a student at the university where the attacks happened.Earlier, unconfirmed reports identified him as an 18-year-old lone-wolf attacker named Timur Bekmansurov, who allegedly left a note describing his motives on social media.