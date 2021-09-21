Before Revolution, Yemen Was Ruled by US Ambassador: Sayyed Houthi

Islam Times - The Yemeni Ansarullah leader said that before the revolution, the Yemeni affairs were in the hands of the US ambassador, adding that the country was a totally failed state under full occupation.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, the Leader of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen made the remarks on Monday which marks the seventh anniversary of the Yemeni revolution led by the Ansarullah movement.“The previous situation in the country made us realize that the revolution was inevitable and was in the absolute interest of the Yemeni people,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.He said that before the revolution, the country was run by foreigners, adding that the politicians in the country failed to seek independence.“The people that ruled our country before the revolution caused Yemen to be subject to UN resolutions under Chapter Seven of [Security Council],” he said.He stressed that in the pre-revolution era, the US ambassador was ruling Yemen. “Before the revolution, political groups were under the control of the US embassy,” he said.Sayyed Al-Houthi added that while the international community supported the former Yemeni regime, the country was facing catastrophic economic crises.“Before the revolution, there were explosions, assassinations and takfiri elements,” the Yemeni leader underscored.“If the pre-revolution political, economic and security situation had continued, Yemen would have collapsed and fallen apart.”“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are just instruments in the hands of the United States,” the Ansarullah leader also noted, likening those two Arab states to cows that the US is milking them.