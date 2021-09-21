France Cancels Defense Meeting with UK over Submarine Row

Islam Times - France has canceled a meeting between Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart planned for this week after Australia scrapped a submarine order with Paris in favor of a deal with Washington and London, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Parly personally took the decision to drop the bilateral meeting with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, the sources said.The French defense ministry could not be immediately reached. The British defense ministry declined to comment.The sources confirmed an earlier report in the Guardian newspaper that the meeting had been canceled.The scrapping of the multi-billion-dollar submarine contract, struck in 2016, has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.