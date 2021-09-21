0
Tuesday 21 September 2021 - 02:09

France Cancels Defense Meeting with UK over Submarine Row

Story Code : 954898
France Cancels Defense Meeting with UK over Submarine Row
Parly personally took the decision to drop the bilateral meeting with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, the sources said.

The French defense ministry could not be immediately reached. The British defense ministry declined to comment.

The sources confirmed an earlier report in the Guardian newspaper that the meeting had been canceled.

The scrapping of the multi-billion-dollar submarine contract, struck in 2016, has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
20 September 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
20 September 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
20 September 2021
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
19 September 2021
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
18 September 2021
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021