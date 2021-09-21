0
Tuesday 21 September 2021 - 02:14

MP Raad: Hezbollah Will Not Allow ‘Israel’ Infringe Lebanon’s Rights and Resources in Disputed Maritime Zones

Story Code : 954899
MP Raad: Hezbollah Will Not Allow ‘Israel’ Infringe Lebanon’s Rights and Resources in Disputed Maritime Zones
The Resistance is following up all the reports about the Israeli actions in this regard, MP Raad said.

House Speaker Nabih Berri had called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take “urgent and immediate action in the direction of the UN Security Council and the international community to verify the possibility of a new Israeli attack on Lebanese sovereignty and rights.

Speaker Berri stressed that “the Israeli entity’s undertaking commissions and concluding offshore exploration contracts for Halliburton or other companies in the disputed area at sea represents a violation, or even a blow to the framework agreement sponsored by the United States of America and the United Nations.”

Addressing the parliament session devoted to vote on granting confidence to the new government, MP Raad underlined that importing the Iranian fuel is a sovereign decision that aims at relieving the Lebanese people afflicted by the crisis.

MP Raad indicated that importing the Iranian fuel exposed the US siege and pushed Washington puppets in Lebanon to scream, adding that the American role has always intervened to instigate the Lebanese against each other instead of supporting the Lebanese Army against the Israeli aggression.

MP Raad also stressed that Hezbollah bloc would grant confidence to the new government, calling on it to speedily secure the urgent needs of the citizens.
Related Stories
MP Raad: New Gov’t Won’t See Light If We Are Not Part of
Islam Times - The head of loyalty to resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, stressed that a new government in Lebanon will not see the light if Hezbollah is not a part of.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
20 September 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
20 September 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
20 September 2021
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
19 September 2021
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
18 September 2021
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021