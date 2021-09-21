MP Raad: Hezbollah Will Not Allow ‘Israel’ Infringe Lebanon’s Rights and Resources in Disputed Maritime Zones

Islam Times - Head of “Loyalty to Resistance” bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, stressed on Monday that Hezbollah will not allow the Israeli enemy to assault Lebanon’s rights and resources and carry out drill and exploration investments in disputed maritime zones.

The Resistance is following up all the reports about the Israeli actions in this regard, MP Raad said.House Speaker Nabih Berri had called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take “urgent and immediate action in the direction of the UN Security Council and the international community to verify the possibility of a new Israeli attack on Lebanese sovereignty and rights.Speaker Berri stressed that “the Israeli entity’s undertaking commissions and concluding offshore exploration contracts for Halliburton or other companies in the disputed area at sea represents a violation, or even a blow to the framework agreement sponsored by the United States of America and the United Nations.”Addressing the parliament session devoted to vote on granting confidence to the new government, MP Raad underlined that importing the Iranian fuel is a sovereign decision that aims at relieving the Lebanese people afflicted by the crisis.MP Raad indicated that importing the Iranian fuel exposed the US siege and pushed Washington puppets in Lebanon to scream, adding that the American role has always intervened to instigate the Lebanese against each other instead of supporting the Lebanese Army against the Israeli aggression.MP Raad also stressed that Hezbollah bloc would grant confidence to the new government, calling on it to speedily secure the urgent needs of the citizens.