US Transfers More ISIL Terrorists to Al-Shadadi Base

Islam Times - US occupation forces have transferred scores of ISIL Takfiri terrorists detained in the prisons of QSD militia in Qamishli to its base in Al-Shadadi, south of Hasaka, SANA news agency reported.

Private sources reported the move, describing it “as part of US’ policy to exploit the organization’s terrorists and use them to carry out terrorist acts that serve its schemes in the region.”Private sources told SANA that two US helicopters designated for transporting soldiers landed at the US occupation base in Al-Shadadi city, Hasaka southern countryside.The helicopters were carrying 60 terrorists of Daesh terrorist organization, who were brought from the so-called Nafker prison in Qamishli city after having anti-coronavirus vaccines, the agency added, referring to Arab acronym of ISIL.The sources added that most of the terrorists who were transferred are from Iraqi, Saudi and Tunisian nationalities, among them, the leader of the so-called “police” in Deir Ezzor, the leader of the “education sector” and “prisons official” in the organization.