0
Tuesday 21 September 2021 - 03:27

Ofer Prison Detainees to Start Gradual Strike amid Ill Treatment

Story Code : 954905
Ofer Prison Detainees to Start Gradual Strike amid Ill Treatment
The Club explained that the detainees handed the prison’s administration 100 names from all Palestinian resistance factions will start a gradual strike had the administration continued its measures, adding that this step will depend on the prison’s administration’s stance in the next few hours.

The punitive measures imposed on Palestinian prisoners lately include oppression, transfers, inspections, and shutting all sections of detainees inside the prisons, in addition to lessening the duration of sun exposure and shutting certain facilities.

“The policy of tightening the measures against the detainees is the core of their daily life in prison, but the administration has stepped it up recently,” the Club added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
20 September 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
20 September 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
20 September 2021
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
19 September 2021
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
18 September 2021
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021