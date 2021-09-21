0
Tuesday 21 September 2021 - 03:39

Syria Condemns Turkish Aggressive Practices, Stresses Right to Respond to Them

Story Code : 954908
Syria Condemns Turkish Aggressive Practices, Stresses Right to Respond to Them
The source added that Syria calls on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to adopt a clear stance towards the hostile practices of the Turkish regime, in line with the Security Council’s resolutions related to the situation in Syria which affirm respecting its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, SANA reported.

Syria reserves its right which is guaranteed by the Syrian constitution and national laws and the principles of the international law and the provisions of the UN Charter to respond to the Turkish hostile practices and put an end to them and holds the Turkish regime the full legal, political and financial responsibilities under the relevant principles of the international law, the source stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
20 September 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
20 September 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
20 September 2021
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
19 September 2021
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
18 September 2021
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021