Syria Condemns Turkish Aggressive Practices, Stresses Right to Respond to Them

Islam Times - A Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source said on Monday that Syria condemns Turkey’s hostile practices and violations of its territories and considers them as an aggressive action and breach of its sovereignty and independence and a part of the hostile policies practiced by the Turkish regime for more than ten years.

The source added that Syria calls on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to adopt a clear stance towards the hostile practices of the Turkish regime, in line with the Security Council’s resolutions related to the situation in Syria which affirm respecting its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, SANA reported.Syria reserves its right which is guaranteed by the Syrian constitution and national laws and the principles of the international law and the provisions of the UN Charter to respond to the Turkish hostile practices and put an end to them and holds the Turkish regime the full legal, political and financial responsibilities under the relevant principles of the international law, the source stated.