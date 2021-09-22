0
Wednesday 22 September 2021 - 01:27

Campaign against MBS, the Murderer of Khashoggi, in Los Angeles

Story Code : 955086
During the “Emmys 2021” festival in Los Angeles, the group staged a huge campaign against MBS in an effort to confront the attempts to polish his image in Hollywood.

The campaign included posters on walls and anti-MBS slogans placed on billboards and commercial vehicles.

Riyadh attempts to polish the image of its rulers in every possible way, and invests billions of dollars in different occasion for this purpose, whether in sports or arts, however, all such efforts are futile given its criminal behavior starting with the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and not ending with the arrest of former Lebanese PM Saad Hariri, the US-Saudi-led war on Yemen, and the daily arrests of whoever voices rejection to its policies or even expresses his/her opinion.
