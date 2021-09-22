0
Wednesday 22 September 2021 - 01:33

Major Cyber Attack Targets ‘Israeli’ Communications Company Voicenter

On Sunday the company send out SMS messages to its clients saying that a day earlier "a cyber-attack was conducted on our systems, carried out by a group of hackers from abroad, but as far as we know the incident did not entail any information leaks".

Voicenter provides a call center services, which include call management, call recording and text messaging services among others.

Among the companies that work with Voicenter are software giant Check Point, mobile network operator Partner, Mobileye, Expon, we4G, SimilarWeb, AllJobs and Gett.

A hacker calling himself "Deus" posted on an Internet forum that he managed to steal 15 terabytes of data from the company, which he put up for sale.

The hacker posted hundreds of examples of private information he allegedly managed to hack, including recordings of phone conversations and WhatsApp text messages between company employees and customers.

Voicenter CEO Golan Ashtan also confirmed that hackers launched a cyber-attack on their systems, but claimed no sensitive information was leaked.

Many of the company's clients - including we4G and Expon - reported customer service glitches following the hack.
