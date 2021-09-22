Lebanese Army Arrests ISIL-linked Cell in Tripoli

Islam Times - The Lebanese Army Command – Orientation Directorate – issued on Tuesday a statement in which it indicated that the Army Intelligence Directorate apprehended in the city of Tripoli a number of people who formed a cell supporting the terrorist ISIL group.

“They [cell members] have purchased individual weapons and ammunition in order to carry out security operations, taking advantage of the deteriorating situation in Lebanon. The cell members have also sought to recruit other people to assist them.”“The cell had started its activity last June, and carried out the assassination of the retired first adjutant, Ahmed Murad, in Al-Meatayn area – Tripoli on August 22, 2021.”“Interrogation of detainees has started under the supervision of the competent judiciary authorities.”