Wednesday 22 September 2021 - 02:34

Lebanese Army Arrests ISIL-linked Cell in Tripoli

“They [cell members] have purchased individual weapons and ammunition in order to carry out security operations, taking advantage of the deteriorating situation in Lebanon. The cell members have also sought to recruit other people to assist them.”

“The cell had started its activity last June, and carried out the assassination of the retired first adjutant, Ahmed Murad, in Al-Meatayn area – Tripoli on August 22, 2021.”

“Interrogation of detainees has started under the supervision of the competent judiciary authorities.”
