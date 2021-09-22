0
Wednesday 22 September 2021 - 02:36

Biden Reiterates Claim on JCPOA Return at UNGA Meeting

Story Code : 955092
Biden Reiterates Claim on JCPOA Return at UNGA Meeting
“The US remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining nuclear weapons,” The US president said at the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

Biden went on to claim, “We are working with P5+1 to engage with Iran diplomatically and seek a return to the JCPOA.”

“We seek a return to the JCPOA. We are prepared to return to full compliance if Iran does the same,” the US president said.

The US president’s claims come at a time when his administration has not returned to the JCPOA in contradiction to his promises during the 2020 elections campaigns.

Meanwhile, the US is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its exit from the deal in May 2018, so the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA were held just between Iran and the remaining parties known as the P4+1, in sharp contrast to Biden’s claim on the existence of the P5+1.

In the past six rounds of the Vienna talks, Iran has demanded the removal of all the illegal US sanctions, a demand that has fallen on the deaf ears so far.

Iran has also vowed that it will return to full compliance with the JCPOA if the US lifts the sanctions and the Western powers abide by their own share of commitments.

Meanwhile, the Iranian parliament has passed a piece of legislation, tasking the Iranian nuclear agency (AEOI) to suspend the Additional Protocol and limit IAEA access to its peaceful nuclear program while advancing the nuclear activities in a bid to make the Western powers force Washington to lift the anti-Iran sanctions and defend the Iranian nation’s rights.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
21 September 2021
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
21 September 2021
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
21 September 2021
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
20 September 2021
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
20 September 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
20 September 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
20 September 2021
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
19 September 2021
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021