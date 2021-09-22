0
Wednesday 22 September 2021 - 07:54

Two US Occupation Military Logistics Convoys Targeted In Iraq

Story Code : 955142
Two US Occupation Military Logistics Convoys Targeted In Iraq
News sources reported Wednesday morning that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Babil province. A group called 'Ashab al-Kahf' [The Companions of the Cave] claimed responsibility for the operation.

Another US occupation military logistics convoy was also targeted in Baghdad's al-Yusufiya district. 'Ashab al-Kahf' also claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group has repeatedly claimed responsibility for operations targeting US occupation convoys.

Similar operations against US occupation troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the assassination, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
21 September 2021
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
21 September 2021
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
21 September 2021
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
20 September 2021
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
20 September 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
20 September 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
20 September 2021
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
19 September 2021
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021