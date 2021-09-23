Algeria Closes Airspace to All Moroccan Planes as Dispute Deepens

Islam Times - Algeria said Wednesday it has closed its airspace to all Moroccan planes due to "provocations and hostile practices" by its neighbor, in the latest dispute between the countries at odds mainly over Western Sahara.

Algeria's supreme security council decided on Wednesday to close Algerian airspace to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft, the Algerian presidency said.The decision came "in view of the continued provocations and hostile practices on the Moroccan side," it added in a statement.Algerian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Arab Maghreb and Western Sahara had previously stated that his country's severance of ties with the Maghreb would continue.Algeria severed diplomatic ties with its North African neighbor last month due to "hostile actions," accusing Morocco of complicity in deadly forest fires that ravaged the country's north.