0
Thursday 23 September 2021 - 03:29

Saudi King to UNGA: "We Hope that Talks with Iran Leads to Confidence Building"

Story Code : 955287
Saudi King to UNGA: "We Hope that Talks with Iran Leads to Confidence Building"
"Saudi Arabia's foreign policy is based on supporting dialogue for peace," the King of Saudi Arabia claimed on Wednesday in his pre-recorded address to the UNGA, according to Al Arabiya.

King Salman added, "Peace is a strategic option in the Middle East."

He went on to accuse the Yemeni army and popular committees of targeting civilian targets in the kingdom while claiming "Saudi Arabia respects the national sovereignty of all countries and does not interfere in their internal affairs."

According to Al-Jazeera, the King said that the Houthis were rejecting peaceful initiatives to end the war and that the kingdom would defend itself against ballistic missiles and armed drones.

The King's claims contradict the reality on the ground in Yemen. His kingdom is waging a war and a blockade on the Yemeni nation since 2015 with the support of the US, the UK and the Israeli regime. Riyadh so far has promised to end the blockade and its airstrikes on Yemen in the talks with Yemenis but its words contradict its actions on the ground.

Regarding Iran, he said, "Iran is a neighbor to Saudi Arabia and expressed hope that Riyadh's talks with that country would lead to confidence building."

However, he went on to stress the importance of preventing Iran from possessing "nuclear weapons."

The Saudi king's claim comes despite the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that Iran's nuclear program is pursued solely for peaceful purposes and that, according to the fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, nuclear weapons are forbidden. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
22 September 2021
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
22 September 2021
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
22 September 2021
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
21 September 2021
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
21 September 2021
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
21 September 2021
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
21 September 2021
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
20 September 2021
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
US-Australia Submarine Deal ‘Extremely Undesirable’: North Korea
20 September 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets Families of Martyrs, Survivors of Zaria Massacre
20 September 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
20 September 2021
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
19 September 2021