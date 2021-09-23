0
Thursday 23 September 2021 - 08:21

Armored Vehicles, National Guard Appear on Texas Border

Story Code : 955343
Armored Vehicles, National Guard Appear on Texas Border
Mayorkas also acknowledged that the US would be increasing the frequency and number of repatriation flights for detainees.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to social media on Wednesday to announce that Texas Department of Safety personnel and the National Guard have been working to secure southern border cities such as Del Rio, Texas.

Additional photos published by the Texas Governor on Wednesday showed armed US personnel monitoring an area along the Rio Grande River.

A varied collection of armored vehicles and trucks were seen along the border as well.

Abbott argued to Fox News on Tuesday that his state government was covering tasks that should be left to the administration of US President Joe Biden.

“What we did, we put hundreds of Texas Department of Public Safety cars and created a steel wall — a steel wall of [Texas] DPS vehicles — that prevented anybody from crossing that dam that you've seen people walk across," he said, adding that authorities had "effectively" regained control of the border.

The deployment to the Del Rio area comes on the heels of reports that indicated thousands of Haitian migrants were arriving with the hopes of being allowed to gain refugee status within the US as many were leaving their homes over violence and racial discrimination.

A spike in US immigration was recorded shortly after the start of the Biden administration once the new president began striking down many Trump-era immigration policies. Skyrocketing figures and traffic at border crossings even prompted American officials to urge them to not make the dangerous journey to the US-Mexico border.
Related Stories
Turkey sends armored vehicles to southern border with Syria
Islam Times - Turkey has reportedly dispatched a convoy of over 40 military vehicles and tanks to the southern regions along the Syrian frontier amid growing Ankara-Washington tensions ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
22 September 2021
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
22 September 2021
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
22 September 2021
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
21 September 2021
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
21 September 2021
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
21 September 2021
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
21 September 2021
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
20 September 2021