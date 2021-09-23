0
Thursday 23 September 2021 - 08:25

Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory

Story Code : 955346
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Mekdad underscored that Turkish troops needed to depart the disputed grounds as Syria largely views Turkish presence as a violation of its rights.

"The main reason for this (escalation in the Idlib region) is Turkish occupation and the support given by Turkey to the terrorist groups there," Mekdad told Sputnik on Wednesday. "Turkey should immediately withdraw and the international community should support Syrian efforts in the liberation of the occupied territories in the north of the country," the Syrian top diplomat said.

He added that the escalation in Idlib had been caused by the Turkish presence in the region and its support for the militant groups operating there.

Mekdad's remarks emerged on Wednesday as Turkey recently deployed additional troops to northwestern Syria ahead of a looming meeting between Turkish officials and leaders from Russia and Iran in the coming week.

Turkey has maintained its presence in Syria for quite some time, with combatant positions being largely static for over a year.

Most recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the continued footprint of foreign troops in Syria as being a "main problem" in the ongoing developments, underscoring the urgent need for such forces to pull out of the region.

Those remarks also came as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the continued presence of American troops in eastern Syria would amount to a de facto partition of the war-torn nation. US troops have been deployed to the nation since late 2015.

Idlib remains the last major stronghold of Syrian militants, who intensified their attacks on positions of the government troops within last several weeks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
22 September 2021
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
22 September 2021
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
22 September 2021
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
21 September 2021
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
21 September 2021
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
21 September 2021
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
21 September 2021
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
20 September 2021