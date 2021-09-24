0
Friday 24 September 2021 - 00:16

Recently Released Cancer-Stricken Detainee Dies at Hospital in Ramallah

Story Code : 955438
Recently Released Cancer-Stricken Detainee Dies at Hospital in Ramallah
The PPS stated that the detainee, Hussein Masalma, 39, from the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, was released from an “Israeli” prison in February of this year when his condition became extremely serious after he was denied the right to receive the urgently-needed specialized medical treatment for his Leukemia.

The PPS added that the detainee was first moved to Hadassah “Israeli” medical center, before being sent, a week ago, to the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah.

The PPS held the “Israeli” entity fully responsible for his death, especially since he was subject to medical neglect while in prison, and only started receiving treatment when his condition became serious.

It is worth mentioning that Masalma started suffering from complications and sharp pain in late 2020, and it took the entity more than a month to send him to the clinic of the Naqab Desert detention camp and was only moved to an “Israeli” hospital when his condition became very serious, and the physicians found out that he has End-Stage Leukemia.

The Palestinian was abducted by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] in the year 2002 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He spent 19 years in prison before he was released due to his serious medical condition.

His release came after various appeals, deliberations, and delays by “Israeli” courts before his lawyer filed an appeal with the “Israeli” “High Court”.

In an interview with the Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan [Silwanic], in February of this year, Masalma stated that he has been suffering for two years and that the “Israeli” physicians didn’t render an accurate diagnosis to his condition.

“For more than two years I have been suffering, and they couldn’t diagnose my condition currently,” he said, “It is not just me, there are so many detainees suffering from serious conditions.”

The PPS said that many Palestinian political prisoners, especially those who have been held captive by the entity for more than 20 years are facing serious health conditions, including cancer.

It called on various regional and international human rights and legal groups, including the World Health Organization, to act on ensuring the release of all ailing Palestinian detainees from “Israeli” prisons and to send an independent medical committee to look into these cases.

After the detainee’s death, various Palestinian political factions declared a general strike, Thursday, and called for massive popular protests across the occupied West Bank, during and after his funeral procession which will be held on Thursday at 11:30 before noon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
22 September 2021
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
22 September 2021
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
22 September 2021
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
21 September 2021
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
21 September 2021
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
21 September 2021
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
21 September 2021
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
20 September 2021