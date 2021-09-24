0
Friday 24 September 2021 - 00:51

Jordan King: Status Quo in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict ‘Unsustainable’

“How many more children will die before the world wakes up?” Abdullah said on Wednesday in a pre-recorded message played at the opening session of the 76th UNGA in New York.

“The bitter war on Gaza this past year was a reminder that the current situation is simply unsustainable,” King Abdullah said.

“Genuine security for either side – indeed, for the whole world – can only be achieved through the two-step solution, a solution that leads to the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state on the basis of the June 1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as its  capital, living side-by-side with Israel in peace and security.”

US President Joe Biden spoke to the UNGA on Tuesday of his support for a two-state resolution to the conflict, but said that “we’re a long way from that goal at the moment.”
