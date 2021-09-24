0
Friday 24 September 2021 - 00:55

Martyrs’ Blood Marked Legitimacy of Islamic Republic on Forefront of History: Ayatollah Khamenei

Story Code : 955443
“(The martyrs’) sincere sacrifice and that of other self-sacrificing warriors gave victory to the Iranian nation, and their pure blood marked the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic on the forefront of history,” the Leader said in the message.

It was read out at a ceremony in Tehran by the Leader’s representative in the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs on Thursday, which marks the day of commemorating martyrs and self-sacrificing warriors.

In Iran, the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war is known as the Sacred Defense, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war in September.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s message, according to the website of the Leader’s office, is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Sacred Defense Week is decorated with the names and memories of great martyrs. Their sincere sacrifice and that of other self-sacrificing warriors gave victory to the Iranian nation, and their pure blood marked the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic on the forefront of history.

This is the great lesson of those role models of self-sacrifice. Wherever there is sincere effort, there is victory and honor as well.

And the Iranian nation will never forget this valuable memento, God willing.

Peace be upon martyrs, their families, all self-sacrificing warriors and their leader, Imam Ruhollah (Khomeini).

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

September 23, 2021   
