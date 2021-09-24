0
Friday 24 September 2021 - 01:33

Damascus: US Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act

Story Code : 955446
Damascus: US Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act
"Absolutely, yes, because the sanctions imposed by the United States are suffocating the Syrian people," Mekdad told Sputnik on Wednesday when asked whether the international community should step up humanitarian aid to Syria.

"The level of poverty has increased, the lack of medicine has increased. Remarkably, we don't find even [the] main medicine to treat the people who are suffering from cancer, from other diseases, even from coronavirus [COVID-19]," he stated.

The FM said he will hold "a very good meeting" with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the General Assembly and will convey that Damascus is anticipating better relations with the UN system.

"We shall ask for the preservation of the [UN] Charter and its main principles and we shall tell him [Guterres] how much we look forward [to] good and better relations with the UN system," he added.

Mekdad also noted he is planning to meet with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session to discuss relations and coordination between the two countries.

"We [Mekdad and Lavrov] will discuss the excellent relations between Russia and Syria. We will discuss coordination between the two countries. We will discuss the overall situation in the region," Mekdad said.

The Syrian diplomat added there are no plans yet for a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earler stated at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad that the illegitimately present foreign armed forces in Syria do not allow the country to move along the path of consolidation.

In late 2019, then-US President Donald Trump signed the so-called Caesar Act that took effect the next year, targeting almost all areas of Syria's economy. The law has since sanctioned a number of domestic and foreign companies and individuals who do business with the government of Assad, plunging the Middle Eastern country into its worst socioeconomic crisis since the outbreak of the war in 2011.
Related Stories
Damascus: US Fabricates Chemical Scenario in Syria
Islam Times - The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the terrorist groups are trying to carry out a fake scenario of a chemical attack in the northern province of Idlib.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
22 September 2021
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
22 September 2021
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
22 September 2021
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
21 September 2021
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power
21 September 2021
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
NY Times: US Deploying 2k Soldiers to Iraq for Nine Months
21 September 2021
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
21 September 2021
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman
20 September 2021