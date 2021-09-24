Second Tanker Ship Carrying Iranian Fuel to Lebanon Arrives in Syria’s Baniyas Port: Hezbollah

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has announced the arrival of a second Iranian tanker ship loaded with diesel in Syria in order to help ease crippling fuel shortages in crisis-stricken Lebanon amid a dire economic crisis.

Hezbollah's media relations office, in a statement released early on Friday, said the fuel shipment from Iran arrived in Syria's northwestern port city of Baniyas at around 10 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Thursday, Lebanese al-Manar TV reported.The statement added that truck convoys carrying Iranian fuel deliveries will enter Lebanon from Syria within the next few days.The report comes as Lebanese media outlets reported late on Wednesday that a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil had crossed the border from Syria into Lebanon.The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported that they entered from Syria through a crossing in Lebanon’s eastern region of Hermel.A senior Hezbollah official has praised the arrival of Iranian fuel cargo in Lebanon, saying the resistance movement made the decision to import fuel from the Islamic Republic in order to preserve the dignity of the Lebanese nation and end their humiliation amid a crippling energy crisis.Head of Hezbollah's Political Bureau Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed strongly criticized Lebanese authorities for their failure to address people’s woes.“Lebanese officials only know how to receive huge sums of money from embassies and squander them… Cash is being funneled by Americans, Europeans, Persian Gulf states as well as Saudi Arabia,” he said at a ceremony in Nabi Osman village in the northern part of the Bekaa Valley last Sunday.“We cannot count on failed cowards to address people's woes,” Sayyed said, adding, “We will, therefore, act ourselves with regards to fuel or anything to do with people's lives.”On September 16, dozens of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel arranged by Hezbollah arrived in Lebanon. Hezbollah declared that it had broken the "American siege."