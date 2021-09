Islam Times - One Palestinian was killed, and 7 others were injured in clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in Nablus, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry added that the martyr Mohammad Khabisa, 28, succumbed to his wounds inflicted upon him by the Israeli fire in Bayta town.Bayta town witnessed fierce clashes between the Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation forces over the Zionist settler policy. The enemy troops fired rubber bullets and tear gas bombs at the Palestinian youths, injuring seven and suffocating dozens of them.