US Congress Approves Funding for Zionist Entity’s Iron Dome

Islam Times - The United States Congress on Thursday approved $1bn in additional funding for the Zionist entity’s Iron Dome defense system after days of controversy around the push.

The US House of Representatives passed the bill in a 420 to nine vote, paving the way for a significant increase in US support for the system.The bill will now go to the Senate, where it is expected to pass easily before being signed into law by President Joe Biden, who already has signaled support for the additional aid.The move came amid an intensifying debate about US support for the Zionist entity and as a growing number of progressive voices in Congress are calling on Biden to condition US assistance to Israel on the country’s human rights record.Earlier this week, the inclusion – and subsequent exclusion – of the Iron Dome funding from a different bill created an uproar in Washington.The $1bn provision first appeared on Tuesday morning in proposed House of Representatives legislation aimed at providing short-term emergency funding for the US government to avoid a shutdown. But by the afternoon, it had been removed without explanation.Commenting on the move, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked members of the House of Representatives “for their overwhelming support of Israel and their commitment to its security.”Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also issued a statement thanking members of the US House who supported the bill.During the bill’s debate on Thursday, Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib spoke out against the funding.“I will not support an effort to enable and support war crimes, human rights abuses and violence,” the lawmaker said.“We cannot be talking only about Israelis need for safety at a time when Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system.”After her remarks, Democrat Ted Deutch of Florida stood up and accused Tlaib of “anti-Semitism.”