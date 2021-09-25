0
Saturday 25 September 2021 - 02:58

US Army Logistics Convoy Comes under Attack in Southern Iraq

Story Code : 955597
The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported that the convoy was targeted while passing through the city of Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province.

The Saberin news channel did not provide further details or possible casualties in the attack.

US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been targeted several times in recent months.

Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of American forces from their country, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces. 
