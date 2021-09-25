0
Saturday 25 September 2021 - 04:04

IRGC: US Eviction from West Asia Imminent

In a statement released on Friday to commemorate the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the onset of an Iraqi imposed war on Iran 41 years ago, the IRGC said the anti-Zionist resistance front has been inspired by the Sacred Defense as a model.

The strategy of resistance has frightened the empire of hegemony in its confrontation with the regional Muslim nations, the statement added.

Pointing to the erosion of the hegemonic blocs and arrogant powers after the Sacred Defense, the IRGC said the White House made a miscalculation by launching military campaigns against Afghanistan and Iraq.

“After more than twenty years (following the US invasion of Afghanistan), today we are witnessing the humiliating escape of Americans from Afghanistan, and, by God’s grace, we will witness their expulsion from West Asia in the not-too-distant future,” the statement added.

Highlighting the Islamic Republic’s growing power and the promotion of “smart and strong resistance”, the IRGC said the Islamic community’s resolve will soon result in the eviction of Americans from the whole region and the elimination of the “cancerous tumor” of the Zionist regime from the Islamic world.

Every year, in late September, the Iranian Armed Forces honor the Sacred Defense Week in remembrance of the martyrs in the eight-year war imposed by Iraq in the 1980s.
