0
Saturday 25 September 2021 - 04:40

CIA 'Removes Vienna Chief ' over Havana Syndrome Outbreak

Story Code : 955608
CIA
Dozens of US personnel in the Austrian capital and their children have reported symptoms of the syndrome, according to the Washington Post.

The condition first emerged at the US embassy in Havana, Cuba, in 2016.

Those affected say they hear buzzing sounds coming from one direction, and feel pressure in their heads.

Others have complained of nausea, dizziness and fatigue, among other symptoms.

There have been more cases of the syndrome in Vienna than in any city other than Havana, the Post reports.

The CIA declined to comment on the report when contacted by news agencies.

The paper quotes unnamed US officials saying that removing the top officer in Vienna would send a message that leaders should take Havana syndrome seriously.

Earlier this week it emerged that a CIA officer travelling to India this month with the agency's Director, William J Burns, had reported symptoms of the syndrome.

And in August, Vice President Kamala Harris's flight from Singapore to Hanoi, Vietnam, was briefly delayed after an American official reported symptoms.

A scientific study of those affected in Cuba, published in 2018, found the diplomats had experienced a form of brain injury.

Last year, a US National Academy of Sciences panel found that the most plausible explanation was "directed, pulsed radio frequency energy".

In June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a review into the causes of the illness. Earlier this week, a US government source told Reuters news agency a dedicated task force was being led by a CIA official once involved in the search for Osama Bin Laden.

In July, Burns said about 200 US officials and relations had experienced Havana syndrome, about 100 of whom were CIA officers and their family members.

He has also previously said there is a "very strong possibility" the syndrome is intentionally caused, and has suggested that Russia could be behind it - an allegation Moscow has denied.
Related Stories
CIA Launches Clandestine Ops to Rescue Americans in Afghanistan: Report
Islam Times - The CIA has launched clandestine operations to rescue Americans who remain in Afghanistan, as Washington works to evacuate all personnel ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
22 September 2021
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
22 September 2021
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
22 September 2021
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
21 September 2021