0
Saturday 25 September 2021 - 08:16

Pakistani PM Urges UN to Mobilize Int'l Community to Help Afghanistan

Story Code : 955642
Pakistani PM Urges UN to Mobilize Int
In a virtual address to the 76th session of the UNGA, Khan said the world has no time to waste, and if immediate humanitarian assistance is not given to Afghanistan, it might have very serious repercussions for the world, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's Office, Xinhua news agency reported.

"If we neglect Afghanistan right now, according to the UN, half the people of Afghanistan are already vulnerable, and by next year almost 90 percent of the people in Afghanistan will go below the poverty line. There is a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead. And this will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbors of Afghanistan but everywhere."

He said that "in trying to force a military solution is where the US went wrong," and if Afghanistan is not supported by the international community, it will become a safe haven for international terrorists.

Talking about the influence of the United States' so-called war against terrorism in Pakistan, Khan said his country suffered the most in the war. "80,000 Pakistanis died, 150 billion US dollars were lost to our economy. There were 3.5 million internally displaced Pakistanis."

He added that after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the United States needed Pakistan for providing all the logistical support in Afghanistan.

"The world must know that in Pakistan, there were 480 drone attacks conducted by the US. And we all know that drone attacks are not that precise. They cause more collateral damage than the militants they are targeting," he said.

Khan also said the world is facing the triple challenges of COVID-19, the accompanying economic crisis, and threats posed by climate change. He called for the adoption of a comprehensive strategy of vaccine equity.

He also proposed adequate financing for developing countries through comprehensive debt restructuring, expanded official development assistance and redistribution of unutilized special drawing rights.

The Pakistani prime minister also urged the international community to adopt clear investment strategies to help alleviate poverty, promote job creation, build sustainable infrastructure, and bridge the digital divide.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
US House To Vote for ‘Israeli’ ‘Iron Dome’ Funds
22 September 2021
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
Russian Security Chief: AUKUS Alliance Pursues Anti-China, Anti-Russia Policies
22 September 2021
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans
22 September 2021
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
US Conducts Airstrike in Syria
21 September 2021